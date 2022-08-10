California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.