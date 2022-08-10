California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.27 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,505 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 817,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

