California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 548.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,518 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.38 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

360 DigiTech Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

