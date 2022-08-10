California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 102.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 358,568 shares of company stock worth $16,311,594 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

