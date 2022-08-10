California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

AZEK Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.