California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,872 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

TRIP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

