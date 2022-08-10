California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $1.24 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $284.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $16,775,438. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

