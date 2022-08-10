California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $2.80 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABG opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

