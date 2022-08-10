California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $3.26 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.