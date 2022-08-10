California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $3.64 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

