California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 348,643 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 179,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.33.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.