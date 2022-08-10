California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 7.6 %

QRTEA opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

