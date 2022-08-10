California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 48.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Upwork by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

