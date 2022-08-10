California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

