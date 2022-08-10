California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 624.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

