California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 184.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

