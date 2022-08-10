California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $770,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cabot by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

