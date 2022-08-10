California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $803,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
