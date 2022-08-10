California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $803,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.