California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $977,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

