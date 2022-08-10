California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assured Guaranty Price Performance
Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68.
Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Assured Guaranty Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assured Guaranty (AGO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.