California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,465 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

