California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 16.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in UiPath by 53.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in UiPath by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

