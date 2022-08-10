California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

