California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

