California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

