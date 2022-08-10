California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 137,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,739,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter.

VNET opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

