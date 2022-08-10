California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,598 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,181. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of PD opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

