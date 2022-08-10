California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,485 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

