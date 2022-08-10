California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,146 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

