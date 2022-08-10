California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,953 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 96,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Up 0.5 %

SOHU opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.