California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,054 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 72,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $759.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

