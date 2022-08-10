California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,119 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EHang were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EHang Stock Performance
NASDAQ EH opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $401.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.44.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
