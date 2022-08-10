California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,119 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EHang were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EH opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $401.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.44.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 810.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

