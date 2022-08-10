California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,729 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JinkoSolar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

