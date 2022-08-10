California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 76,804 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

