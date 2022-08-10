California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,917 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

