California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,232 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Autohome by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autohome by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $257,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.