California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 99,887 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 405,497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $10,527,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
