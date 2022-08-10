California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $2.51 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 108,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.