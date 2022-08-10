California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

