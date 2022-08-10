California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

