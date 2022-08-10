California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,352,000 after buying an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after buying an additional 5,856,089 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.