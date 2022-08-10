California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SHAK opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

