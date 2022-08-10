California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

