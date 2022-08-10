Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

