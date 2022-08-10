Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

