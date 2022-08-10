Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.
CPE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of CPE opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.