Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

