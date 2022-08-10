Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

