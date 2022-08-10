Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.