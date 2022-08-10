CannBioRx Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 23,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 20,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.
