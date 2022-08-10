Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $2.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

