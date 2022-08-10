Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Neutral

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

ALGS opened at $1.33 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,547.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

